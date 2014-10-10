UPDATE 1-Italian paper maker Fedrigoni presses on with flotation plan

(Adds details, other companies intentions)

MILAN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Italian paper maker Fedrigoni has decided to press ahead with its plan to list on Milan’s bourse, undeterred by decisions by other companies this week to scrap their plans to go public.

The Verona-based group said on Friday its prospectus for the listing had been approved by market regulator Consob, adding the initial public offering (IPO) process would run from Monday, Oct 13 through Thursday, Oct. 23.

Fedrigoni said it aimed for a valuation of between 440 million euros ($556 million) and 560 million, corresponding to an indicative price range for its shares of between 5.50 and 7.00 euros apiece.

The company, whose products include the paper used to make banknotes, said it would pitch its shares to both retail and institutional investors in an offering of up to 40 percent of its capital, including a 5 percent “greenshoe” option.

BNP Paribas and UniCredit Corporate & Investment Banking are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the listing, while Banca Aletti will act as specialist on the market.

On Thursday Italian cosmetic group Intercos said it had abandoned its flotation, blaming deteriorating market conditions.

Internet company Italiaonline also pulled its planned listing earlier this week citing adverse conditions and high market volatility.

Such moves mark a turnaround from conditions earlier this year, given the amount raised from new share issues in Europe quadrupled year on year in the first nine months of 2014 to a total $55.5 billion.

Four other Italian companies are still in the pipeline to list on Milan’s bourse: state broadcaster’s network unit Rai Way, eco-leather producer Favini, retail chain OVS and coffee company Massimo Zanetti Beverage group.

All these will likely closely monitor the progress of Fedrigoni’s offer before taking final decisions on their listings. (1 US dollar = 0.7915 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, Elisa Anzolin and Massimo Gaia; Editing by David Holmes)