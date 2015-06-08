Fee request by three firms rejected after $70 mln settlement

(Reuters) - A Delaware chancellor rejected any award of attorneys’ fees for three law firms that claimed they contributed substantially to a shareholder class action resulting in a $70 million settlement.

Chancellor Andre Bouchard of the Delaware Court of Chancery on Friday gave $21.5 million in fees and expenses to four other firms but denied any to Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, Abraham Fruchter & Twersky, and Stull Stull & Brody.

