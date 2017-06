A divided federal appeals court ruled on Friday that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office can seek attorneys' fees from parties who choose to sue the agency over rejected patent applications.

A 2-1 panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a federal judge who denied the USPTO’s application for $78,000 in attorneys’ fees from San Diego, California-based biotech company NantKwest.

