January 21, 2016 / 9:23 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese infant formula maker Feihe plans up to $800 mln Q2 HK IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chinese infant formula maker Feihe International, which delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in 2013, plans an up to $800 million Hong Kong initial public offering as soon as the second quarter of 2016, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the plans.

Feihe, backed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia, had earlier planned to raise as much as $1 billion, but reduced the amount because of current market conditions, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Feihe didn’t immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO plans.

Reporting by Ryan Woo

