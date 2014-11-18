FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Feike says 9-month revenues up 15.4 pct to 86.4 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 18, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Feike says 9-month revenues up 15.4 pct to 86.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Feike AG :

* Says increase in revenues by 15.4 pct to 86.4 million euros in first nine months of 2014 (9 months 2013: 74.9 million euros)

* Says rise in EBIT to 22.8 million euros in first nine months of 2014 (9 months 2013: 19.7 million euros)

* Says 9-month profit was increased to 16.3 million euros, exceeding last years result for corresponding period in 2013 by 23.8 pct (9 months 2013: 13.2 million euros)

* Says is confident that positive business development in first half-year will be extended to full financial year 2014

* Says looks optimistically into future due to relaxation of one-child policy and a rising average disposable income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
