BRIEF-Feike says 9-month revenues up 15.4 pct to 86.4 mln euros

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Feike AG :

* Says increase in revenues by 15.4 pct to 86.4 million euros in first nine months of 2014 (9 months 2013: 74.9 million euros)

* Says rise in EBIT to 22.8 million euros in first nine months of 2014 (9 months 2013: 19.7 million euros)

* Says 9-month profit was increased to 16.3 million euros, exceeding last years result for corresponding period in 2013 by 23.8 pct (9 months 2013: 13.2 million euros)

* Says is confident that positive business development in first half-year will be extended to full financial year 2014

* Says looks optimistically into future due to relaxation of one-child policy and a rising average disposable income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: