BRIEF-Feintool International Holding reports 9-month sales up 15.7 pct to CHF 369.5 mln

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Feintool International Holding AG :

* Sees 2014 group sales of 470-480 million Swiss francs and EBIT margin to remain close to 7 pct

* Says lifted 9-month sales by 15.7 pct year on year to 369.5 million Swiss francs

* Says 9-month orders received were up by 10.8 pct to 403.6 million Swiss francs while orders backlog rose by 17.7 pct to 245.4 million Swiss francs

* Says group sales in Q3 2014 increased by 9.4 pct year-on-year

* Says cautiously optimistic outlook