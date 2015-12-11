FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Felda Group to buy 37 pct of Eagle High in restructured deal-Rajawali exec
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 11, 2015 / 3:48 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Felda Group to buy 37 pct of Eagle High in restructured deal-Rajawali exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Felda Group plans to buy 37 percent in PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk, the plantation unit of Indonesian conglomerate Rajawali Group, in a restructured deal, Rajawali’s managing director told Reuters on Friday.

Under the new deal, Kuala Lumpur-listed Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd may take less than 10 percent in Eagle High, with the remaining stake bought by Felda Investment, a unit of Felda Group, said Rajawali’s Darjoto Setyawan.

The companies are “finalising” the price, Setyawan said.

Last month, Felda Global said it needed to rethink its planned purchase of 37 percent of Eagle High for $680 million after its shareholders criticised the deal as too expensive.

Felda Global did not provide immediate comment. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana in JAKARTA; Additional reporting by Praveen Menon in KUALA LUMPUR; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.