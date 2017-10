KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian plantation operater Felda Global Ventures boosted its proceeds from its initial public offering to $3.3 billion after exercising an overallotment option due to pent-up demand from investors, the firm said late on Friday.

Felda Global exercised an overallotment option with the sale of an additional 109.4 million shares to institutional investors, boosting the IPO proceeds from an initial $3.1 billion raised last week.