Louis Dreyfus taking 0.5 pct stake in Felda IPO-sources
June 22, 2012 / 3:36 AM / 5 years ago

Louis Dreyfus taking 0.5 pct stake in Felda IPO-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 22 (Reuters) - Commodities trading company Louis Dreyfus is taking a 0.5 percent stake in Felda Global Ventures Holdings as part of the Malaysian company’s $3.1 billion IPO, as investors jostled for a piece of the sought-after offering, sources with direct knowledge of the plans said on Friday.

Louis Dreyfus had previously considered buying up to 2.5 percent in Felda, the world’s third-largest palm oil company by acreage. The sources were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

“Everyone was calling around for more shares, so where do you get it from? The company was more interested in having a partner than getting an investor (in the case of Louis Dreyfus),” said one of the sources. “2.5 percent or 0.5 percent doesn’t make that much of a difference.” (Reporting by Daniel Stanton and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

