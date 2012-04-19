Farmer shareholders OK Malaysian $2 bln palm oil IPO

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 (Reuters) - A Malaysian farmers’ investment cooperative (KPF) voted in favour of a controversial $2 billion listing of a state-linked palm oil firm, a government minister said on Thursday, in the face of objections from the opposition.

Minister in charge of the Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA) Ahmad Mazlan said that 88 percent of 1,250 representatives from the KPF had voted for the IPO at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in the Malaysian capital.

The FELDA Global Ventures (FGVH) listing, expected to be launched in June, will provide Malaysia’s $27 billion palm oil sector with more financial firepower and free up capital for the for the government.

The plan had earlier triggered resistance from some of 113,000 farmers who together own a company called Felda Holdings that the government wants to inject into the IPO. They feared a loss of control in a profitable asset they had invested in for generations.

“It went well,” Ahmad told Reuters in a mobile phone text message after the EGM.

“The majority of the representatives agreed for KPF to sell their shareholding in Felda Holdings, for KPF to hold a 37 percent stake in FGVH after the listing and also given a mandate for the FGVH board to restructure the company.”

FELDA, via FGVH, owns the rest of Felda Holdings that reported 2010 pre-tax profits of $252 million from processing palm fruits from the farmers and running the land authority’s estates.

The government agency was started up in the 1950s to help majority Malays fight rural poverty. The farms expanded to 880,000 hectares, making it the world’s biggest plantation scheme, with FELDA owning about 40 percent of the land bank. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)