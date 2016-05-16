CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Felda says palm fruit output drops as El Nino bites

(Corrects 1st bullet, 1st line to ‘fresh fruit bunches’ from ‘palm oil’, also shows that 17 pct drop is for year so far)

* CEO says Felda crude palm fresh fruit bunch yield down 17 pct

* Production hit by dry weather from El Nino

* Says CPO prices to rise about 10 pct by Aug

* Says should not expect immediate deal on Eagle High

By Emily Chow

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Felda Global Ventures Berhad, the world’s third largest palm plantations operator, said its output of palm fresh fruit bunches has dropped 17 percent so far this year as dry conditions from the El Nino weather pattern hit crops.

A broad decline in harvests around the key-producing region of Southeast Asia will boost crude palm oil prices by up to 10 percent by August and then by as much as 20 percent further down the road, Felda’s newly-appointed chief executive Zakaria Arshad said on Monday.

“Lower yields are due to the El Nino effect,” Zakaria said at a media briefing. The El Nino weather phenomenon dries fields across swathes of Asia.

Zakaria said crude palm oil prices would climb to between 2,600 ringgit ($644.50) and 2,800 ringgit per tonne by August this year. They stood around 2,566 ringgit on Monday.

Arshad, a Felda Group veteran of 32 years, was appointed as the company’s head in a surprise move in April.

He takes over as the palm industry comes under increasing pressure from environmental groups, who blame it for chronic deforestation, as well as for a polluting haze that often engulfs chunks of Southeast Asia.

Zakaria said a long-pending transaction to take a 37-percent stake in Indonesian firm PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk for $680 million was still under negotiation. But he added that there would not be a deal in the immediate future.

“Growth will be in our existing business, not M&As, for now. We want to stop for a while - maybe until (the end of) this year - and then we will look at it again,” he said.

The deal was earlier criticised by shareholders for being too expensive.

The production of palm oil, used in everything from processed foods to cosmetics, is key to the economy of Malaysia, as well as its neighbour Indonesia. ($1 = 4.0340 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Joseph Radford)