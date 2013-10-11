FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Felda Global offers $689.3 mln for 100 pct of affiliate
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2013 / 9:58 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's Felda Global offers $689.3 mln for 100 pct of affiliate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV), the world’s third-largest palm oil plantation operator, has offered 2.2 billion ringgit ($689.33 million) to buy the 51 percent of Felda Holdings Bhd it does not own.

The purchase of Felda Holdings, which runs the downstream and midstream business of FGV, will allow Felda Global Ventures to operate its value chain more efficiently, it said in a statement to the stock exchange on Friday.

FGV will buy the remaining 51 percent of Felda Holdings from the Felda Investment Co-operative, which comprises Felda’s settler-smallholders, employees and their families. FGV will fund the purchase with proceeds from its IPO last year and borrowings.

$1 = 3.1915 Malaysian ringgit Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.