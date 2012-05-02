FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexican beverage co Femsa says 1st-qtr profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 profit 2.318 bln pesos vs 2.181 bln pesos yr ago

* Revenue up 25 pct from year-ago quarter

May 2 (Reuters) - Mexican beverage and retail company Femsa on Wednesday reported a higher first-quarter profit, helped by bumper sales at its Oxxo convenience store chain as well as a pick up in beverage sales at its coke bottling venture.

The company, which co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa with Coca-Cola Co, said profit rose 6 percent to 2.318 billion pesos ($181 million) from 2.181 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

Femsa, which also owns a 20 percent stake in Dutch brewer Heineken, said revenue rose 25 percent to 53.746 billion pesos from 42.921 billion pesos a year earlier.

The company also benefited from higher beverage sales at Coca-Cola Femsa, which last week reported its first-quarter profit rose almost 20 percent.

