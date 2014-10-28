FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Femsa posts higher third quarter profit, revenues up
October 28, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Femsa posts higher third quarter profit, revenues up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mexican retailer and Coke bottler Femsa on Tuesday reported a 7.3 percent rise in its third-quarter profit, the company said in a filing to the Mexican stock exchange.

The company reported a profit of 4.81 billion pesos ($358 million), compared to 4.48 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

Femsa, which co-owns Latin America’s biggest Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa with The Coca-Cola Co, said revenue rose 13.2 percent to 72.391 billion pesos.

($1 = 13.4235 pesos at end Sept)

Reporting by David Alire Garcia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
