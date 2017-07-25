FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Femsa Q2 profit falls, dragging down shares
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Prospect of Trump tariff casts pall over U.S. solar industry
Energy and Environment
Prospect of Trump tariff casts pall over U.S. solar industry
Arrested Russian's wife denies he is global hacking mastermind
Cyber Risk
Arrested Russian's wife denies he is global hacking mastermind
Now showing at an island not near you
South China Sea
Now showing at an island not near you
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 2:49 PM / an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Femsa Q2 profit falls, dragging down shares

2 Min Read

(Recasts lead, adds sales figures, CEO's comments)

MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) fell on Tuesday after it reported a drop in quarterly profits hurt by rising costs.

Femsa said its second-quarter net earnings fell 4.4 percent year-on-year to 4.657 billion pesos ($257 million).

Sales, however, jumped by 21.4 percent in the quarter to 114.8 billion pesos on the back of revenue growth at its Coca-Coca bottler, stores, and health and fuel divisions.

The Monterrey-based company controls the world's biggest Coke bottler, Coca-Cola Femsa. It also owns Oxxo convenience stores and has a stake in Dutch beer company Heineken NV.

"Revenue growth was strong during the quarter, not just for our retail formats but across operations, and reflected a resilient consumer environment in Mexico in spite of rising inflation," said Femsa Chief Executive Carlos Salazar Lomelin.

Shares in Femsa were trading 1.7 percent lower after paring losses from a 2.26 percent fall shortly after the market open.

Coca-Cola Femsa said on Monday it is poised to lose a key distribution contract in Brazil, sending its shares down 5 percent, even as it reported an 11.5 percent jump in quarterly net profit.

$1 = 18.143 on June 30 Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Editing by W Simon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.