UPDATE 1-Mexico's Femsa Q2 profit falls, dragging down shares

MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) fell on Tuesday after it reported a drop in quarterly profits hurt by rising costs.

Femsa said its second-quarter net earnings fell 4.4 percent year-on-year to 4.657 billion pesos ($257 million).

Sales, however, jumped by 21.4 percent in the quarter to 114.8 billion pesos on the back of revenue growth at its Coca-Coca bottler, stores, and health and fuel divisions.

The Monterrey-based company controls the world's biggest Coke bottler, Coca-Cola Femsa. It also owns Oxxo convenience stores and has a stake in Dutch beer company Heineken NV.

"Revenue growth was strong during the quarter, not just for our retail formats but across operations, and reflected a resilient consumer environment in Mexico in spite of rising inflation," said Femsa Chief Executive Carlos Salazar Lomelin.

Shares in Femsa were trading 1.7 percent lower after paring losses from a 2.26 percent fall shortly after the market open.

Coca-Cola Femsa said on Monday it is poised to lose a key distribution contract in Brazil, sending its shares down 5 percent, even as it reported an 11.5 percent jump in quarterly net profit.