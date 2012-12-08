FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Fencing-Arsenal shareholder Usmanov re-elected FIE chief
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 8, 2012 / 12:31 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Fencing-Arsenal shareholder Usmanov re-elected FIE chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov, Russia’s richest man, was re-elected president of the world’s fencing federation (FIE) for another four-year term on Saturday.

The Uzbek-born tycoon, who is worth an estimated $18 billion, was the only candidate at the FIE congress, held in Moscow.

Usmanov, 59, was first elected to lead the sport’s governing body in December 2008, when he beat a long-serving FIE chief, Frenchman Rene Roch in Paris.

Usmanov, who has made his fortune in metals, mining and technology, is listed as the 28th richest person in the world, according to Forbes business magazine. He has a stake of just under 30 percent in the London football club. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by John Mehaffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.