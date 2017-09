(Corrects period to Q2 from Q3 in headline and two bullet points.)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Fenerbahce Futbol AS :

* Q2 net revenue of 80.4 million lira ($34.46 million) versus 85.2 million lira year ago

* Q2 net loss 37.4 million lira versus net loss 16.8 million lira year ago