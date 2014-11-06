FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fenghua Soletech shares start trading at price of 10.40 euros on Frankfurt stock exchange
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 6, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fenghua Soletech shares start trading at price of 10.40 euros on Frankfurt stock exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Fenghua Soletech AG :

* Shares started trading at price of 10.40 euros on Frankfurt stock exchange and simultaneously in parallel market of Warsaw stock exchange at first price of 39.70 Polish zloty

* Says based on first trading price at Frankfurt stock exchange market capitalisation of Fenghua Soletech amounts to around 105 million euros

* Says envisages dividend payment in range of 10 to 20 pct of profit for year, already for current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

