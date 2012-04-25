UPDATE 1-Fenner boosted by energy and mining demand

* H1 sales up 24 pct to 412 mln stg

* Underlying pretax profit up 53 pct to 48.1 mln stg

* Confident of continued progress in the second half

* Raises interim dividend by 32 pct to 3.50 pence/shr

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - British industrial conveyor belt maker Fenner reported a higher first-half profit on strong demand from its energy and mining customers, and said it was confident of continued progress through the year.

“Trading was very strong in the first half as growth drivers in our core businesses remained positive,” Chairman Mark Abrahams said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Our order book remains healthy, we are trading in accordance with expectations and we remain confident in our ability to continue to make progress in the second half,” he added.

For the six months ended Feb 29, underlying pretax profit jumped 53 percent to 48.1 million pounds ($77.7 million). Sales at Fenner, whose belts are predominantly used in the mining industry, were 24 percent higher at 412 million pounds.

The company had said last month it expected a “significant” rise in first-half profits.

The strong results prompted Fenner to increase interim dividend by 32 percent to 3.50 pence per share.

Shares in the company closed at 446.4 pence on Tuesday.