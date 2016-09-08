FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Engineering firm Fenner sees FY results at top end of market expectations
September 8, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Engineering firm Fenner sees FY results at top end of market expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - British engineering company Fenner Plc said it expected to report full-year results at the top end of market expectations, buoyed by the weakening of the pound in recent months.

** Fenner, which has been hurt by a global commodity slump, said results for the year ended Aug. 31 would be in line with expectations after excluding the currency impact.

** Sterling fell to its lowest against the U.S. dollar since 1985 in June, after Britain's historic vote to leave the European Union.

** The company's shares were up 4.96 percent at 186 pence at 0702 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

** Fenner said in January that it would will cut a fifth of the workforce at its conveyor belt business in the Americas as it attempts to weather a prolonged slump in the demand for U.S. coal.

** The company also warned at the time that full-year pretax profit and revenue would be lower due to "further deterioration" in the U.S. oil and gas industry.

** Analysts expect the company to report a full-year pretax profit of 21.53 million pounds, with revenue of 567.40 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

