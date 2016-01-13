FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fenner to restructure N.American conveyor belt business, cut jobs
January 13, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Fenner to restructure N.American conveyor belt business, cut jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Fenner Plc announced a restructuring of its conveyor belt business in North America and said it would cut about 20 percent jobs in the unit, as it tries to live out a slump in demand from the U.S. coal industry.

The company, which has been suffering due to a global commodity slump, said annual cost savings from the restructuring are expected to be 10 million pounds ($14 million), starting in the second half of the current financial year.

Fenner said it expected outcome for the year to be below its previous expectations. ($1 = 0.6923 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
