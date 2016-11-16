Engineering firm Fenner's FY revenue falls, but tops expectations

Nov 16 (Reuters) - British engineering company Fenner Plc reported better-than-expected full-year revenue helped by a weak sterling.

Fenner, which has been hurt by a global commodity slump, said revenue fell to 572.5 million pounds ($715.28 million) for the year ended Aug. 31 from 666.7 million pounds ($832.9 million) a year earlier. Underlying pretax profit was 23.2 million pounds.

The pound has fallen about 16 percent against the dollar since Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union.

Analysts were expecting full-year revenue of 567.40 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.8004 pounds) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)