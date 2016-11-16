FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Engineering firm Fenner's FY revenue falls, but tops expectations
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 16, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 9 months ago

Engineering firm Fenner's FY revenue falls, but tops expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - British engineering company Fenner Plc reported better-than-expected full-year revenue helped by a weak sterling.

Fenner, which has been hurt by a global commodity slump, said revenue fell to 572.5 million pounds ($715.28 million) for the year ended Aug. 31 from 666.7 million pounds ($832.9 million) a year earlier. Underlying pretax profit was 23.2 million pounds.

The pound has fallen about 16 percent against the dollar since Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union.

Analysts were expecting full-year revenue of 567.40 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.8004 pounds) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.