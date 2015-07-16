UPDATE 1-Sberbank investment throws doubt on Finnish nuclear project

(adds plans to finance the project, no comment from Sberbank)

By Anna Ercanbrack

HELSINKI, July 16 (Reuters) - Plans to build a nuclear reactor in Finland were in doubt on Thursday after the government found that Russian investors were covertly backing the project despite a demand for majority European Union control.

Documents released by the Finnish government showed Russia’s biggest bank by assets, Sberbank, was offering to fund the project via a Croatian registered construction company Migrit Energija Solarna, that sought to take 9 percent stake as an EU investor.

The parliament, which gave a green light last year to build the 1,200-megawatt (MW) nuclear reactor, has set a 60 percent European ownership requirement to mitigate concerns about Moscow’s influence on the country’s energy sector.

Russia’s state-owned Rosatom, the reactor’s supplier, took a 34 percent stake, becoming the single largest investor. The project is also part-funded by Finnish investors.

Finland’s Ministry of Economy said on Thursday it was not able to show control of Migrit Solarna Energija by parties residing or domiciled in EU or EFTA (European Free Trade Association) countries.

“It is clear that its background is not... in the (EU/EFTA) area. There are Russian sponsors behind it,” Economy Minister Olli Rehn was quoted as saying by Finnish national broadcaster YLE.

Voimaosakeyhtio SF (VSF), a group representing domestic investors in the nuclear project, told the ministry Sberbank’s Vienna-based subsidiary has offered to provide funds for the Croatian company, one document released by the government showed.

“The project Hanhikivi-1, Finland, shall be financed by the Sberbank Europe AG in the whole amount (...) and eventually overall will be financed through private funds of Migrit group shareholders,” Oksana Dvinskykh, a member of the board of Migrit Solarna Energija, said in a letter released by the ministry.

The amount offered was blanked out in the released document.

The Croatian company, which has Russian-born owners, has said it planned to invest 159 million euros ($173 million).

Rosatom, has previously denied having a role in bringing the Croatian investor to Finland.

Rosatom and Sberbank signed an agreement in 2013 to cooperate in financing international nuclear projects by using Sberbank’s affiliated bank network.

Sberbank declined to comment.

Finland’s minister of economy will have to decide whether the project was still “in accordance with the overall good of society”, the ministry said in a statement.

The construction licence application process will remain open until the matter is submitted to the government for consideration, it added.

Finnish utility Fortum has considered taking a 15 percent stake in the project, but has so far failed to reach an agreement with Rosatom on a related assets swap in Russia. ($1 = 0.9180 euros) (Writing by Nerijus Adomaitis; additional reporting by Alexander Winning in Moscow; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)