September 3, 2013 / 11:41 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Fennovoima to decide on Rosatom reactor project in Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Fennovoima, Rosatom aim to sign deals by year end

* Reactor would begin electricity output in 2024 (Adds owners decision schedule, chairman comments)

HELSINKI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Finnish nuclear consortium Fennovoima said on Tuesday its owners would decide in October on whether to go ahead with a reactor project for which Russia’s Rosatom said would submit a proposal and might take a stake.

Fennovoima is planning a 1,200-megawatt reactor in Pyhajoki, estimated to cost 4-6 billion euros ($5-8 billion), to secure cheap energy for its owners including stainless steel maker Outokumpu and retailer Kesko.

Fennovoima board chairman Pekka Ottavainen told a news conference he expected shareholders, some 60 Finnish companies, to decide in October if they will continue with the project.

Rosatom said it was submitting a building proposal and that it was also considering taking a 34 percent stake in the project.

Fennovoima and Rosatom said they aimed to sign deals on the reactor and stake by the end of the year. The reactor would begin production in 2024.

Some of Fennovoima’s stakeholders, including Outokumpu and nickel miner Talvivaara, are struggling with poor profitability that has put strain on their finances.

“Surely there are stakeholders who might say no, but also others who could want to increase their stake. And there are some potential new ones who have expressed their interest,” Ottavainen said.

The project in northern Finland was left in doubt last year following the departure of investor E.ON. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Keiron Henderson and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
