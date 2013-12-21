FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fennovoima consortium signs reactor deal with Rosatom
December 21, 2013 / 8:46 AM / 4 years ago

Fennovoima consortium signs reactor deal with Rosatom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Finnish nuclear consortium Fennovoima said it had signed a deal with Russia’s Rosatom for the building of its 1,200 megawatt reactor, which is planned to begin operations in western Finland in 2024.

Fennovoima said in a statement Rosatom would also invest in the consortium and take a 34 percent stake in it. The price of the deal was not disclosed.

The reactor has been estimated to cost up to 6 billion euros and is intended to secure cheap energy for members of the consortium including Finnish steel company Outokumpu and retailer Kesko. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Alison Williams)

