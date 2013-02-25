FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's Fennovoima: Toshiba sole candidate for large reactor
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

Finland's Fennovoima: Toshiba sole candidate for large reactor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Finnish nuclear consortium Fennovoima said Japan’s Toshiba was now the sole supplier candidate for its planned nuclear power plant in northern Finland, dropping Areva.

Fennovoima said it was now looking at the possibility of a medium-sized reactor and that Areva, in addition to Toshiba and and Russia’s Rosatom, could be suitable suppliers for such a project.

Fennovoima said it had decided to look into smaller reactors following the exit of its top investor German utility E.ON .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.