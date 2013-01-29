FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FERC supports $470 mln market manipulation fine on Barclays
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

FERC supports $470 mln market manipulation fine on Barclays

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) correctly found that traders for Barclays Plc manipulated the California power market from late 2006 to 2008 and should pay a record $470 million in penalties, FERC staff said in a report.

The report found the bank and four of its traders used losses in physical markets to make gains in financial markets.

The FERC staff said the bank lost about $4.1 million through its physical cash trades, but “reaped gains of approximately $34.9 million in its financial positions.”

The staff said Barclays’ manipulative trading scheme cost other market participants at least $139.3 million.

In an email statement, Barclays said: ”We believe that our trading was legitimate and in compliance with applicable law.

“The FERC should reject the Office of Enforcement’s recommendations, decline to assess any penalties, and terminate this matter without any further proceedings. If the FERC proceeds, we intend to vigorously defend this matter in federal court,” Barclays said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.