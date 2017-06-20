The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission properly approved
capacity rule changes issued by a public utility that manages
delivery of wholesale electricity to more than 60 million
customers in 13 states and the District of Columbia, a federal
appeals court has ruled.
The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), Sierra Club,
and several other environmental groups had sued FERC over its
approval of rule changes by utility PJM Interconnection,
claiming renewable energy sources were disadvantaged by a
provision of the rules requiring providers to be prepared to
supply power at any time during the year.
