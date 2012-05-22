FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FERC approves Spectra's NJ-NY gas pipeline project
May 22, 2012 / 2:05 AM / 5 years ago

FERC approves Spectra's NJ-NY gas pipeline project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Monday approved, with conditions, the New Jersey to New York gas pipeline proposed by Spectra Energy Corp’s Texas Eastern Transmission LP and Algonquin Gas Transmission LLC.

The proposed project will require the abandonment, replacement, and construction of pipeline facilities in Middlesex County, Connecticut, Morris, Bergen, Union, and Hudson Counties, New Jersey, and Rockland, Richmond, and New York Counties, New York, and the lease of capacity on Algonquin’s pipeline system by Texas Eastern.

The line would provide up to 800,000 million British Thermal Units (MMBtu) per day of firm transportation service into the Borough of Manhattan, New York, according to the FERC order.

Texas Eastern and Algonquin Gas Transmission are subsidiaries of Spectra Energy Corp and are engaged in the transportation and sale of natural gas.

