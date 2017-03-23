FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge tosses lawsuit accusing FERC of bias in pipeline decisions
March 23, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 5 months ago

Judge tosses lawsuit accusing FERC of bias in pipeline decisions

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Washington D.C. has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is biased in its decisions about pipeline projects in a case involving a proposed natural gas pipeline in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected the Delaware Riverkeeper Network's argument that FERC cannot be fair in its decisions because it receives much of its funding from companies it regulates.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nIHEYt

