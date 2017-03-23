Judge tosses lawsuit accusing FERC of bias in pipeline decisions

A federal judge in Washington D.C. has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is biased in its decisions about pipeline projects in a case involving a proposed natural gas pipeline in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected the Delaware Riverkeeper Network's argument that FERC cannot be fair in its decisions because it receives much of its funding from companies it regulates.

