US FERC mulls requiring more natural gas transaction details

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is considering asking for more detailed reporting of deals in the wholesale natural gas market as a way to improve price transparency and detect potential manipulation.

The agency plans to solicit comments on whether to require quarterly reporting of next-day and next-month wholesale natural-gas transactions under the Natural Gas Act.

“Much of the information available to the commission and natural gas market participants is aggregated and therefore does not provide full market visibility or price transparency,” FERC said.