D.C. Circuit questions FERC’s approval of North Carolina regulation

A U.S. appeals court on Friday ordered the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to explain why it approved an agreement between two merging North Carolina-based power companies that allowed the state's utilities commission to determine which interstate wholesale energy buyers qualified for the lowest possible rate from the combined company.

A unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said that the 2012 agreement, which the North Carolina Utilities Commission required as a condition of approving the merger of Duke Energy and Progress Energy, appeared to impinge on FERC’s jurisdiction over interstate wholesale electricity rates under the Federal Power Act.

