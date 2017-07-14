FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.C. Circuit questions FERC’s approval of North Carolina regulation
July 14, 2017 / 11:28 PM / 2 hours ago

D.C. Circuit questions FERC’s approval of North Carolina regulation

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday ordered the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to explain why it approved an agreement between two merging North Carolina-based power companies that allowed the state's utilities commission to determine which interstate wholesale energy buyers qualified for the lowest possible rate from the combined company.

A unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said that the 2012 agreement, which the North Carolina Utilities Commission required as a condition of approving the merger of Duke Energy and Progress Energy, appeared to impinge on FERC’s jurisdiction over interstate wholesale electricity rates under the Federal Power Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2toGRdG

