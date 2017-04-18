FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.C. Circuit upholds FERC authority over regional planning
April 18, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 4 months ago

D.C. Circuit upholds FERC authority over regional planning

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday denied challenges by several New England power companies and five state regulators to the implementation of Order 1000, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s blueprint for promoting regional planning and increased energy market competition.

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit upheld FERC’s decision to reject a plan that would have given existing New England power suppliers a right of first refusal to build new projects, and which gave the states broad authority to determine when new projects were needed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pxBScW

