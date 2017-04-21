FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit rules on California energy-market manipulation refunds
April 21, 2017 / 10:23 PM / 4 months ago

9th Circuit rules on California energy-market manipulation refunds

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday handed the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission a mixed win in dozens of challenges to two separate rulings on the calculation of refunds arising out of energy-market manipulation in California in 2000 and 2001.

The three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims that FERC had given a windfall to government-owned utilities at the expense of individual consumers, represented by the California Public Utilities Commission, and investor-owned utilities, like Southern California Edison and Pacific Gas & Electric.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2p0Np1K

