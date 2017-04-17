FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.C. Circuit strikes down power plant ROEs set by FERC
April 17, 2017 / 9:56 PM / 4 months ago

D.C. Circuit strikes down power plant ROEs set by FERC

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission did not conduct a proper analysis before it reduced the amount private power-plant owners in New England could claim as a fair return on equity (ROE) in the rate-setting process, an appellate court held on Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit agreed with Emera Maine and six other companies, who argued that FERC should not have reduced their base ROE in 2014 without first determining that the amount set in 2006 had become unreasonable.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pb7hC6

