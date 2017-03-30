FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5th Circuit to hear gas company challenge to FERC authority
March 30, 2017 / 9:56 PM / 5 months ago

5th Circuit to hear gas company challenge to FERC authority

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is exceeding its powers by acting as investigator, prosecutor and judge when imposing civil penalties for violations of the U.S. Natural Gas Act, a subsidiary of French oil and gas giant Total SA will argue next week before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Houston-based Total Gas & Power North America wants the 5th Circuit to stop FERC from ordering it to pay $216 million in civil penalties and to disgorge another $9 million in profits from alleged manipulation of the natural gas markets in southwestern states between 2009 and 2012.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ogubaM

