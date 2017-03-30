5th Circuit to hear gas company challenge to FERC authority

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is exceeding its powers by acting as investigator, prosecutor and judge when imposing civil penalties for violations of the U.S. Natural Gas Act, a subsidiary of French oil and gas giant Total SA will argue next week before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Houston-based Total Gas & Power North America wants the 5th Circuit to stop FERC from ordering it to pay $216 million in civil penalties and to disgorge another $9 million in profits from alleged manipulation of the natural gas markets in southwestern states between 2009 and 2012.

