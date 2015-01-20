BRIEF-Fermentalg announces 31.2 mln euro green chemistry cooperation

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Fermentalg SA :

* Announces collaborative program valued at 31.2 million euros ($36.10 million) with Arkema, Soprema and others

* Collaborative program to be named Trans‘Alg and involves green chemistry

* Total Trans‘Alg value is 31.2 million euros on five years, of which 13.9 million euros is to be financed by Bpifrance

* Trans'Alg benefit to the company is 8.3 million euros, composed of 2.7 million euros distributed subsidy financing and 5.6 million euros of repayable advances Source text: bit.ly/15rO8xv Further company coverage:, ($1 = 0.8642 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)