BRIEF-Fermentalg announces 31.2 mln euro green chemistry cooperation
January 20, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fermentalg announces 31.2 mln euro green chemistry cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Fermentalg SA :

* Announces collaborative program valued at 31.2 million euros ($36.10 million) with Arkema, Soprema and others

* Collaborative program to be named Trans‘Alg and involves green chemistry

* Total Trans‘Alg value is 31.2 million euros on five years, of which 13.9 million euros is to be financed by Bpifrance

* Trans'Alg benefit to the company is 8.3 million euros, composed of 2.7 million euros distributed subsidy financing and 5.6 million euros of repayable advances Source text: bit.ly/15rO8xv Further company coverage:, ($1 = 0.8642 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

