Salvatore Ferragamo eyes China, Latin America to boost profitability - CEO

By Isla Binnie

MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Salvatore Ferragamo sees opportunities in China and plans to open new shops there as well as invest in renovating older stores in existing markets in Europe and the U.S. to boost profitability in its retail division, the Italian luxury group’s chief executive said on Sunday.

Michele Norsa said the maker of 550-euro ($760) sandals was opening shops in “less well-known” cities like Surabaya in Indonesia, Yantai in China and Cartagena in Colombia.

The brand’s existing shops in Miami and Rome are getting a makeover, and it has just reopened its doors in San Francisco, on the west coast of America which Norsa said is a popular destination for holidaying Chinese shoppers.

“There are openings in China, Asia and Latin America, while in Europe and the United States the investment is very much in renovation or relocation ... where it is possible to do more and also get very important results in terms of profitability,” Norsa said.

Ferragamo is unusual among luxury companies in that sales are rising faster through its wholesale division than in its directly-owned stores, which usually return higher revenues to sellers of high-end shoes, clothes and accessories.

Analysts say Ferragamo must accelerate like-for-like retail sales growth, which dropped to 1 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, in order to increase operating leverage.

Speaking during Milan fashion week, Norsa said he still sees opportunity in China, which has caused concerns for the luxury industry as once breakneck sales growth has slowed.

“There are still elements of structural growth in China which has kept up in the second and third tier cities, despite having slowed in big capitals like Shanghai and Beijing.”

Asia is the most important market for the brand, accounting for over a third of sales. Annual revenue growth there dropped to 9 percent in 2013 from 17 percent in the previous year.

Norsa said Ferragamo, which makes three quarters of its money from shoes, handbags and other leather goods, also had potential to increase sales of perfumes, watches and eyewear.

Ferragamo’s fashion show on Sunday featured sleek metallic high-necked dress and pleated skirts, touches of leopard print and a sleeveless coat combining both lambswool and fox-fur.

“The artisanal workmanship behind this collection is the focus of the season,” creative director Massimiliano Giornetti said, adding that fusing different furs created “a fantastic animal”.