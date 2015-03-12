FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ferragamo CFO sees 2015 revs up 10 pct, EBITDA margin at 22.2-22.3 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
March 12, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

Ferragamo CFO sees 2015 revs up 10 pct, EBITDA margin at 22.2-22.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 12 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo sees as reasonable a market consensus estimate for a 10 percent rise in 2015 sales including the impact of currencies, Chief Financial Officer Ernesto Greco told an analyst call on Thursday.

Greco said Ferragamo could achieve a core profit margin of 22.2-22.3 percent of sales this year.

“We should reach 22.2-22.3 percent. Having reached 22 percent in 2014 it is something that we can achieve,” Greco said.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.