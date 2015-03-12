Ferragamo CFO sees 2015 revs up 10 pct, EBITDA margin at 22.2-22.3 pct

MILAN, March 12 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo sees as reasonable a market consensus estimate for a 10 percent rise in 2015 sales including the impact of currencies, Chief Financial Officer Ernesto Greco told an analyst call on Thursday.

Greco said Ferragamo could achieve a core profit margin of 22.2-22.3 percent of sales this year.

“We should reach 22.2-22.3 percent. Having reached 22 percent in 2014 it is something that we can achieve,” Greco said.