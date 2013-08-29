FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Salvatore Ferragamo H1 EBITDA rises 26 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Angelina Jolie
August 29, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

Salvatore Ferragamo H1 EBITDA rises 26 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Italian luxury shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo said on Thursday its core earnings rose 26 percent in the first half from a year ago, because of strong revenue growth and increased operating efficiency.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, rose to 131 million euros ($173 million) in the first half from 105 million euros a year ago.

Revenue rose 11 percent to 625 million euros, while net profit was 81 million euros, up 81 percent.

The maker of shoes worn by celebrities from Lady Gaga to Angelina Jolie said it expected growth in revenue and net profit to continue throughout 2013. ($1 = 0.7562 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.