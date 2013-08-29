Salvatore Ferragamo H1 EBITDA rises 26 pct y/y

MILAN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Italian luxury shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo said on Thursday its core earnings rose 26 percent in the first half from a year ago, because of strong revenue growth and increased operating efficiency.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, rose to 131 million euros ($173 million) in the first half from 105 million euros a year ago.

Revenue rose 11 percent to 625 million euros, while net profit was 81 million euros, up 81 percent.

The maker of shoes worn by celebrities from Lady Gaga to Angelina Jolie said it expected growth in revenue and net profit to continue throughout 2013. ($1 = 0.7562 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)