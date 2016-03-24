FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ferragamo says creative director Giornetti quits
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
March 24, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

Ferragamo says creative director Giornetti quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 24 (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods maker Salvatore Ferragamo said on Thursday Massimiliano Giornetti had stepped down as its creative director to be replaced by the group’s current team of fashion designers.

Giornetti, who joined Ferragamo in 2000 to design menswear collections, became its creative director in 2011.

“We’ll seize this opportunity to revisit our approach to creativity,” CEO Michele Norsa said in a statement. “Over the years the company discovered and nurtured several young talents and can now count on an excellent internal creative team.”

Last week, Ferragamo beat expectations with an 11 percent rise in 2015 core profit but said the start of the year had not been particularly good.

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.