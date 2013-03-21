FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Apparel & Accessories
March 21, 2013 / 5:00 PM / 5 years ago

Luxury shoemaker Ferragamo sees higher 2013 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 21 (Reuters) - Italian star shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo forecast a rise in revenues and profits this year after demand from the Asia Pacific area helped lift its 2012 net profit by 30 percent to 106 million euros ($137 million).

That beat a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average forecast of 97 million euros. Revenues at the Tuscan-based group grew 17 percent in 2012, in line with analyst expectations.

The board proposed a dividend of 0.33 euros per share, above an average forecast of 0.30 euros per share.

Top luxury makers have shown resilience to a slowdown in Europe last year, helped by demand from wealthy tourists from emerging markets.

Hermes on Thursday said operating margin last year reached its highest level since the French luxury group listed in 1993 on robust demand for its hand-crafted leather goods and printed silk scarves. ($1 = 0.7737 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
