Salvatore Ferragamo sees 2014 growth as Q1 net profit rises

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Italian luxury leather group Salvatore Ferragamo said on Tuesday trading at the start of the year justified expectations for growth throughout 2014 as it posted a 2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, including minority interests, to 27 million euros ($37 million).

Group net profit rose 7 percent to 26 million euros, Ferragamo said, beating market expectations.

Analysts had expected the Tuscan group, whose founder made shoes for Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe, to post a net profit of around 24.8 million euros, according to a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

Revenue rose 6 percent in the period to 299 million euros, broadly in line with a SmartEstimate of 299.7 million euros. ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie)