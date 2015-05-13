FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ferragamo Q1 core profit rise 16 pct as currencies boost sales
Sections
Featured
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
May 13, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 2 years ago

Ferragamo Q1 core profit rise 16 pct as currencies boost sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo reported on Wednesday a 16 percent rise in first-quarter core profit as currency effects boosted sales in Asia and North America.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation totalled 61 million euros ($69 million) in the first quarter, marginally ahead of a consensus of five analysts compiled by Reuters of 58 million euros.

Sales rose 10 percent to 327 million euros in the period. The rise was 2 percent at constant exchange rates.

The strong dollar boosted North American sales by 16 percent and a positive currency impact helped lift sales at directly-owned shops in China by 22 percent.

Ferragamo said a different timing of deliveries hurt sales of perfumes which fell 11 percent in January-March. Sales of high-margin leather goods rose 8 percent at constant exchange rates.

$1 = 0.8792 euros Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.