FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ferragamo H1 sales fall 2 pct as margins inch higher
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
August 2, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Ferragamo H1 sales fall 2 pct as margins inch higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods maker Salvatore Ferragamo said on Tuesday revenues fell 2 percent in the first six months, weighed down by sales in its two core markets of Europe and Asia.

Sales in the period came in at 710 million euros ($797 million), just below a Thomson Reuters estimate of 716 million euros.

At constant exchange rates sales were down over 3 percent compared to the same period last year.

Revenues fell over 3 per cent in Europe - an area which accounts for over a quarter of the luxury designers sales - and was down almost 4 percent in the Asia Pacific area - which weighs for over a third of sales of its shoes, bags and leather accessories.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) nudged up 1 percent in the first six months of the year to 166 million euros, slightly below the 168 million euros estimated by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.