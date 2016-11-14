FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Apparel & Accessories
November 14, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 9 months ago

Ferragamo's falling Europe sales weigh on 9-mth revenue, core profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo posted on Monday a 0.7 percent fall in 9-month core profits, just below expectations, dragged by falling revenues in Europe.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were down to 216 million euros ($232 million) in the first nine months of the year, slightly under a SmartEstimate by Thomson Reuters of 220.2 million euros.

Revenues fell 0.7 percent to 1.014 billion euros in the period, both at current exchange rates, just below a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 1.015 billion euros.

Nine-month sales in Europe were down 5 percent compared to the same period in the previous year, mainly due to lower tourist spending. ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)

