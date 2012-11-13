FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ferragamo sees wealthy tourism flows to sustain growth
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
November 13, 2012 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

Ferragamo sees wealthy tourism flows to sustain growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian luxury shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo is looking to a positive 2012 after strong tourism flows helped nine-month profits rise eight percent.

The maker of shoes worn by Hollywood stars such as Angelina Jolie and pop queen Lady Gaga said net profit rose to 84.7 million euros in the period.

The group said revenues in Europe, where Italy and Spain are in a deep recession, grew 15.7 percent in the third quarter.

Global sales were up 18.7 percent to 832.6 million euros in the nine months to the end of September.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew 18.6 percent to 157 million euros. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Jennifer Clark)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.