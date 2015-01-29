FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's' Ferragamo says 2014 revenue rose 5.9 pct
January 29, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's' Ferragamo says 2014 revenue rose 5.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo reported on Thursday a 5.9 percent rise in 2014 revenues to 1.332 billion euros ($1.51 billion), matching analyst estimates, lifted by growth across all its markets except Japan.

Revenues were up 6.5 percent at constant exchange rates. Analysts had on average expected the Florentine shoemaker to post 2014 sales of 1.326 billion euros based on a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

Sales rose 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter, accelerating after a 4.6 percent rise in the first nine months of 2014.

Management had already flagged the positive end to the year and the stock has gained 24 percent since the start of 2015.

Ferragamo, which has the highest exposure in its sector to travellers’ shopping in places like airports, will report full-year results on March 12.

$1 = 0.8844 euros Reporting by Steve Jewkes and Valentina Za; editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
