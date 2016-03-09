FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Demand for Ferrari's debut bond surpasses 2.25bn
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 9, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

Demand for Ferrari's debut bond surpasses 2.25bn

Laura Benitez

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 9 (IFR) - Demand for Ferrari’s inaugural euro-denominated bond issue is in excess of 2.25bn according to a lead, allowing the lead managers to substantially tighten price guidance.

The Italian sports car maker began marketing an expected 500m seven-year transaction at mid-swaps plus 160bp area on Wednesday morning. This level has now been revised to mid-swaps plus 145bp area.

The trade, which will not be rated, is expected to be priced later today.

Joint bookrunners are BNP Paribas, Citi and JP Morgan, and other bookrunners are Banca IMI, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole, Mediobanca, Societe Generale, UBS and UniCredit.

Reporting By Laura Benitez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
