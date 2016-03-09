FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ferrari sets final terms for debut bond
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 9, 2016 / 1:08 PM / a year ago

Ferrari sets final terms for debut bond

Laura Benitez

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 9 (IFR) - Italian sports car maker Ferrari has set final terms for its seven-year bond at mid-swaps plus 140bp in a 500m size, according to a lead.

Ferrari began marketing the debut bond at mid-swaps plus 160bp area, before setting guidance at swaps plus 145bp area (plus or minus 5bp, to price in the range).

The deal, which will not be rated, attracted around 2.7bn of demand.

Joint bookrunners are BNP Paribas, Citi and JP Morgan, and other bookrunners Banca IMI, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole, Mediobanca, Societe Generale, UBS and UniCredit. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.